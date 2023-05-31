How to Make a Cruise Missile in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows players to express their creativity for design to some of the greatest extents we have seen in games. Of course, this seems to lead to inventions such as cruise missiles. Many have been putting their skills to the test in order to design such a device in Hyrule. This article will take you through how to make a cruise missile in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Building a Cruise Missile in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: A Step-by-Step Guide

In order to make a Cruise Missile, you will have to gather a number of resources first. We recommend starting by acquiring the battery. These will power the main Construct Head that will target the enemies for you and go toward them. You will likely already have a battery but you can find them in certain Zonai Device Dispensers. The dispenser to the East of Mount Nabooru at coordinates -1626, -1889, and 0002 is an easy one to reach.

After you have a battery you can start gathering the other items. To make some of the resource gathering easier to follow, we have listed either the coordinates or a place of one dispenser with the relevant resource needed — be sure to bring along Zonai Charges to spend at the Dispensers!

Stake — Coordinates of Dispenser: -1626, -1889, and 0002 .

— Coordinates of Dispenser: . Bomb Flower(s) — You will find these in the depths and we have a handy farming guide for them.

— You will find these in the depths and we have a handy farming guide for them. Stabilizer — Place of Dispenser: Just south of Kakariko Village .

— Place of Dispenser: . Two Rockets — Place of Dispenser: Just west of Tarrey Town .

— Place of Dispenser: . Construct Head — Coordinates of Dispenser: 1348, -2146, 0584 (Sky Sector)

The main design process for building (and using) the cruise missile has been written below.

Start by placing the main Stake and then connect the battery and the bomb flowers to it. Four Bomb Flowers has been the ideal number so far. The bomb flowers are excellent to watch since they make enemies go “Ka-boom!” Place the stabilizer in the center of the stake and then place a rocket attached to the back of it at a slight upward angle of around the 45-degree mark. Connect the Construct Head to the front of the main design next to the Stabilizer and make sure it is facing outwards. Connect the other rocket to the Construct Head but this time make sure it is at a downward angle of around 45 degrees. We recommend building all of this near an area you see a group of enemies you want to take out. Build the cruise missile facing them and then fire the arrow to activate the missile.

Who Created the Cruise Missile for the First Time in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The design itself was found and manufactured by Redditor u/twolf201 who impressively worked out the way to make the missiles. If you’re looking for an in-depth look at the side view of the design while you are following the steps above, we recommend watching the original video.

Now that you know how to make a cruise missile in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can go away and put everything you’ve learned to work — we certainly will be again!

