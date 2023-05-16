How Much Damage Does the Master Sword Do in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Master Sword — a famous weapon that all Zelda fans know about, is back in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It is the most sought after weapon in the game, as it resembles Link becoming the chosen hero. But when you get the Master Sword, is it worth it? I think so. This is how much damage the Master Sword does in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Amount of Damage the Master Sword Does in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Unlike Breath of the Wild, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t give an exact stat number on the base damage of the Master Sword. But, as I have been playing with it, the damage it has dealt feels about the same as Breath of the Wild. The only stats that show for the Master Sword is the increase in damage that you can get from fusing the legendary sword with other weapons in the game. For example, if you use your fuse ability to combine the Master Sword with a Blue Lazalfo’s Horn — you will get a +12 damage boost.

So while there is no way to tell the base damage of Master Sword at the time of writing, we know it’s as powerful as it was in TOTK’s predecessor. Also, Master Sword doesn’t break like other weapons in the game. Instead, it loses energy and has a 10-minute cooldown period.

How to Get the Master Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are a few ways to obtain the Master Sword in Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom. First, you can get the legendary sword by completing all Geoglyphs and collecting their Dragon Tears scattered across the land of Hyrule. Once all the Geoglyphs are completed — the game will reveal the Master Sword location.

The second method is saving the Great Deku Tree in Korok Forest. While you can’t get to this location on the surface immediately, you can reach the Korok Forest from within the Depths. Speaking to the Great Deku Tree and completing his quest will open another quest called “Recovering the Hero’s Sword,” where the location of Master Sword will become available.

And finally, you can go for the location of the Master Sword by heading to the location of the Light Dragon and finding a way to land on its head. While players can see the Light Dragon in numerous areas around Hyrule, I had the best luck locating it in the Akkala Region. Once you find this Dragon — create your best contraction using Ultrahand to fly up to it and grab the Master Sword from the Dragon’s head.

- This article was updated on May 16th, 2023