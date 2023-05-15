Can the Master Sword Break in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will always have to keep weapon durability in mind. This is evident from the very start of the game, as the legendary Master Sword shatters from just a single strike. Eventually, it can be re-obtained, but the question still remains: can the Master Sword still break in Tears of the Kingdom through overuse, or does it no longer need to be recharged?

Will the Master Sword Break When Used in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

In relation to its appearance at the game’s beginning, the Master Sword will not shatter in the same way again. Unfortunately, just like in Breath of the Wild, it will “shatter” and need to recharge when used too often. It also doesn’t manage to retain its regained strength from Breath of the Wild’s expansion. In other words, outside of specific encounters, the Master Sword isn’t much better than basic fused weapons found halfway through the story.

Of course, the weapon still has plenty of upsides. It will regain its powered-up state in specific encounters, most notably against Gloom-infected enemies in the Depths. Plus, the weapon is still the Blade of Evil’s Bane, so it will be an incredibly strong tool against Ganondorf and his toughest followers. Even if its strength is lackluster for normal foes, you won’t want to miss it by the time you’re ready to clear the story.

If you want to help the Master Sword reach some good damage numbers early on, consider using strength-enhancing food recipes. This will give it some especially-needed damage against dangerous black and silver foes. You should also remember to keep your health full as often as possible, as that will let you shoot beams with the Master Sword using the throw button. With some extra legwork, you can make this legendary sword live up to its legacy at all times!

