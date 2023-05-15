How Much Stamina Do You Need for the Master Sword in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom begins with Link losing his iconic Master Sword. It will be a while before he can use its full power once again, as even its destroyed form is lost to him after completing the tutorial area. He’ll get the chance to obtain it later in the game, but the only way to take hold of the sword is by having enough stamina. Players will want to know exactly how much stamina is required to get the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom.

How Much Stamina is Required to Pull the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Unlike its appearance in Breath of the Wild, the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom requires stamina rather than health to be pulled. Its requirements are also much simpler, as players will only need — at most — a second wheel of stamina. This equates to around five Stamina Vessels or twenty Lights of Blessing. There will be more than enough shrines to fill out that bar of stamina, so all that’s really necessary is patience and persistence.

Chances are, you’ll have many opportunities to find enough shrines before even reaching the Master Sword itself. Even if you find out where it is early by helping the Deku Tree or viewing the Dragon memories, its location will constantly move around the entire map of Hyrule. Your best bet is to discover and unlock every Skyview Tower before hunting the weapon down, as that will give you a great opportunity to dive straight to where it is.

Related: How to Get the Hylian Shield Early in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Though players will need some time to obtain the Master Sword, it’s not a goal that requires too much commitment. For some, getting the Master Sword will simply be a consequence of good exploration skills. Play at your own pace and the sword will return to your possession before too long!

- This article was updated on May 15th, 2023