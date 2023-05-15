How to Help the Deku Tree in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The people and creatures of Hyrule are in a state of disarray in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This includes the Koroks and their leader, the Great Deku Tree. Even just reaching them is a dangerous task that shouldn’t be attempted by those just starting out. Eventually, though, players will want to know how to reach and help the Great Deku Tree in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Reach and Help the Great Deku Tree in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

At first, the route to the Deku Tree appears to be similar to that of Breath of the Wild, requiring the players to enter the Lost Woods. However, trying to navigate the woods will only lead Link to shrouds of darkness. The way to get to the tree is instead by falling down a chasm near the entrance to the woods. Players will then need to head forward and activate Lightroots to guide their way. Once they reach the Rikonasum Lightroot, they can ascend to the surface using a nearby structure and come face-to-face with the tree.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Most of the area will be dark and silent, with the only way to progress being to walk inside the Deku Tree. There will be another chasm within that leads players to a small, enclosed space filled with Gloom. A cluster of dangerous Gloom Hands will also appear, trapping players in a close-quarters battle. The only way to save the Deku Tree is by defeating the hands.

Related: How to Destroy the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower Thorns in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are some ledges in the area that you can ascend if you’re having trouble fighting these grabby foes. Be aware that the hands will keep popping up after defeat if you don’t take down the remaining ones fast enough. Consider using plenty of bombs to damage all of them at once. The fight won’t end immediately after you’ve defeated the hands, so don’t let your guard down!

Your reward for helping the Deku Tree will be a freed and lively Korok Forest. Multiple side quests will become available to you, and Hestu can be met to hand in Korok Seeds without needing to search for him. The Deku Tree itself will also direct you to the location of the Master Sword while giving you a new Memory cutscene. There are plenty of reasons to save Korok Forest, so don’t pass up the opportunity!

- This article was updated on May 14th, 2023