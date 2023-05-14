How to Destroy the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower Thorns in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom forces players to use every tool they have at their disposal. This is the case in the Rabella Wetlands, where a Skyview Tower can be found waiting. This tower is blocked by dangerous thorns, prohibiting players from going through the only entrance. Luckily, with some creative thinking, it’s possible to destroy the thorns blocking the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Successfully Destroy the Thorns Blocking the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Upon arrival to the tower, players will be subject to a seemingly endless torrent of rain. This is especially troublesome as the thorns can only be destroyed using fire. There are some piles of wood nearby that can be lit using flint, and there’s even a campfire already set up under a wooden slab for players to use. But for those who want to waste no time, there’s a very simple solution to get the tower open as soon as possible.

Also stationed near the tower are building materials, including poles and wooden slabs. These can be used to create your own makeshift tarp, covering the thorns blocking the tower’s entrance and preventing them from getting wet. Once the tarp is on top of the thorns, use whatever you have at your disposal — from fire weapons to campfires — and take care of the blockade for good!

Many other towers in Tears of the Kingdom require some form of puzzle to be completed. While some need simple upward traversal, others — like the Rabella Wetlands one — will require good use of the Ultrahand. Make sure to use this ability constantly throughout your journey, even outside of required instances, as your skill and knowledge with it will be relevant more often than you might think!

