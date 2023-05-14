How to Enter the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a massive map for players to explore. Making the map visible to the player involves going to Skyview Towers and using them to scan the nearby area. Unfortunately, some towers are locked, making them inaccessible without solving a puzzle. For example, trying to enter the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower isn’t so simple without checking the surroundings in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Reach the Top of Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower and Enter it in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

When reaching the tower for the first time, players will find a concerned NPC at its entrance. They’ll learn that the tower was damaged by falling debris, locking the tower and only making it accessible from its roof. Unfortunately, trying to climb the tower will only result in problems. There are no good footholds to jump from and the tower itself is too high for players without stamina-boosting items.

Luckily, the solution isn’t too far away. Debris fallen from the sky can be found just off to the east, and this debris can be rewound. Glide over to the rocks and stand on one before rewinding it and diving into the tower should prove to be no issue. Just make sure you can handle your mobility while skydiving if you don’t want to slam against the edges!

As long as you make good use of your paraglider, reaching the bottom of the tower won’t be an issue. The nearby NPC will be surprised at your success and the door will open as soon as you examine the pedestal. The Eldin Canyon tower is just one of many that requires problem-solving to access, including the Sahasra Slope and Popla Foothills towers. Always be prepared before heading for each tower you find, as you never know what might await!

