How to Defeat the Wind Temple Boss Colgera in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Players will face off against new, powerful bosses in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. When exploring the Regional Phenomena, they’ll eventually make their way to the Hebra Mountains. After braving the cold and resolving odd puzzles in the sky, a massive frozen beast will appear. It can be difficult to beat Colgera, the Wind Temple boss in Tears of the Kingdom, especially without proper preparation.

How to Battle and Defeat Colgera, the Wind Temple Boss, in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Firstly, players should be aware that weapons will not affect Colgera. Bows and swords are useless against its impervious icy skin, and going after it with too much speed will only result in lost health. Instead, players should wait for some time until the beast launches spikes of ice. This will slowly expose its weak points — icy innards that players can dive through to deal massive damage.

With each successful attack, the beast will teleport below the player to try and chomp them. It will also enter a second phase after being hit three times, summoning tornados that will force the player to stay away. Liberal use of the Paraglider is recommended in this phase, as diving under or gliding over the tornados will help in avoiding them. After three more hits, Colgera will fall without any further resistance.

The battle against Colgera will take place in freezing weather, so make sure you have some good cold resistance, whether it be from Rito armor or cooked peppers. Additionally, as the battle involves constantly skydiving, you should look into obtaining the Glide Shirt to help increase your movement. If you take damage during the fight, you’ll be able to heal while still in the air. If you have the items for it, be aggressive as you like in taking down this icy scourge and ending the chilling blizzard!

- This article was updated on May 13th, 2023