Who is the (TOTK) Rauru Voice Actor in Tears of the Kingdom?

Rauru is the latest character the Zelda community is obsessing over. Not the old man from Ocarina of Time, but a strangely alluring goat creature (dubbed Zonai) that plays a crucial role in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Whether you’re drawn in by his dulcet tone or feel like you recognize his voice, this article explores the voice actor that brought Rauru to life in Tears of the Kingdom.

Who Voices Rauru in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Chris Hackney voices Rauru in the English-speaking version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As a lifelong Zelda fan, Hackney was extremely excited to announce his role on Twitter on the day of the game’s release.

"Our last line of defense will be Link."



The Legend of Zelda has meant so much to me for my entire life, so it's a surreal honor to announce I provide the English voice for this amazing character in #TearsOfTheKingdom.



No spoilers, but I hope you love this adventure in Hyrule. pic.twitter.com/ccmVYbEo0M — Chris Hackney (@ChrisHackneyGGK) May 12, 2023

If you’re a fan of Fire Emblem, you may recognize Hackney from his role as Dimitri in Fire Emblem: The Three Houses, as well as Boey and Quan in FE: Heroes.

Hackney also lends his voice to several English dubbed anime. Some of his most notable performances include Illumi in Hunter x Hunter, Khun in Tower of God, and Athrun Zala in Gundam Seed.

Who is Rauru’s Voice Actor in Japanese?

Rauru’s Japanese voice actor appears to be none other than Toshiyuki Morikawa. The voice actor for Sephiroth in Final Fantasy VII, Kira in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and recently Leon in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

If those names weren’t big enough for you, Morikawa also voices Minato Namikaze in just about every piece of Naruto media you can think of. He’s also both Dante from Devil May Cry and Obi-Wan Kenobi in various Star Wars projects. An impressive resume, to say the least.

Who is Rauru in Tears of the Kingdom?

After awakening an incredibly dehydrated man that may or may not be Ganondorf underneath Hyrule Castle, Link loses an arm and awakens on Great Sky Island. Rauru quite literally lends Link a hand by replacing his burnt limb with his own.

As well as being the reason behind Link’s new powers — which players have been using to terrify Koroks instead of saving Hyrule — Rauru has a huge part to play in Tears of the Kingdom’s story. You’ll learn more about the mysterious Zonai as you progress the game and find your way around their gadgets, so we won’t spoil it for you here.

