Zonaite, Zonai Capsules, and Zonai Devices in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Explained

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shakes up the franchise formula with the introduction of Zonaite. This peculiar item is seemingly all over the place, but the material is mysterious as well as having multiple uses. From Zonaite to Zonai Capsules and Zonai Devices, there are plenty of applications of this mystery ore in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What Are Zonaite, Zonai Capsules, and Zonai Devices in LOZ: Tears of the Kingdom?

Zonaite is a new, special type of ore you can mine as early as the Great Sky Island as well as elsewhere on the surface and below Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As a raw material, it can be harvested from large ore deposits and can be used in crafting weapons and armor but is also a central component of Zonai Capsules and Devices. It can even be used as currency to barter with Maker Constructs.

Zonai Devices are various tools that consume energy from the Energy Cell you’re given by the Maker Constructs. The earliest examples of these devices include the Fan, used to power the Raft constructs you can make. Additionally, Zonai Devices can range from utilities like the Fan to Combat like the Flame Emitter when attached to weapons, or the Portable Pot, useful for cooking emergency healing meals on the go. But how do you carry such cumbersome objects in Tears of the Kingdom?

Zonai Capsules are carrying containers that miniaturize the various Zonai Devices in the game. This enables you to use the Portable Pot when you’re in a jam and need healing, but only have raw materials with you, or you need an elixir to protect against the elements or add certain attributes.

They’re convenient, and their gachapon container appearance is no coincidence: you can get more capsules with items like these from giant gacha-looking containers throughout the game. But be warned, once you take them out, you can’t put them back away into your inventory again.

