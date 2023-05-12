Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Players Keep Bullying Koroks With Insane Builds

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Korok Seeds are back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and one of the many ways players can get them is by reuniting a lost Korok with a friend camping nearby. While these puzzles usually give players everything they need to make a build that can bring the lost Korok to their friend’s camp, some players have used these challenges as an opportunity to ferry the lost Forest Children to their destination in the most traumatizing way possible. Here’s how Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are using insane builds to bully lost Koroks.

How are Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Players Bullying Koroks?

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, reuniting lost Koroks with their friends is usually a simple matter of using Link’s new Ultrahand ability to cobble nearby materials into a vehicle that can transport the little guys over water, chasms, or great distances. However, while there is always an intended solution that the developers want you to use to solve these puzzles, the game lets you use whatever you have to create a more… unorthodox form of transit.

For many players, the lost Korok challenges have become a way to test the limits of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s building mechanics. Videos of Zelda: Tears of the Kigndom players dropping helpless Koroks into the cockpits of over-the-top builds before sending them off on the most harrowing journies imaginable have popped up all over social media since the game launched. One video, posted by TikTok user yautrek, sees a Korok take the non-existent wheel of a wooden plank outfitted with ten Zonai Rockets.

Related: Do Ultrahand Objects Respawn in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

While the idea of strapping creatures as adorable as Koroks to untested death machines may seem harsh, many players have found the experience surprisingly helpful. By testing out what kind of vehicles they can build to bully lost Koroks, players have learned how to use similar constructs to explore many of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s more dangerous locals.

On top of that, the lost Koroks always find their way back to their starting position after you enter a Shrine, fast-travel, or do anything else that reloads the game. Some of the more outlandish solutions players have used to get lost Koroks to their destinations have even been successful, showing what players can achieve through Zelda: Tears of the Kigndom’s building mechanics with a bit of imagination.

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023