PSA: Do this Quest Super Early in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are many quests for players to complete in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Notably, there are multiple different main quests, with some being more easily missed than others. One quest that’s particularly simple to overlook is titled Camera Work in the Depths. Players should do this quest as early as they can, as it will unlock an incredibly useful feature in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

After reaching the surface and obtaining the paraglider, players should go back down to the Lookout Landing and find Robbie and Josha. They’re at the north section of the village, not too far from the tower. These two will provide the Camera Work in the Depths quest, requiring the player to explore the nearby Depths and take a picture of a strange figure. The quest itself is straightforward, but the rewards are more important than players might realize.

Players should do this quest because of what it unlocks. As the title of it implies, completing Camera Work in the Depths will lead players to unlocking the Camera feature on their Purah Pad. What’s more, this will eventually unlock another quest for players to complete. Resolving the second quest will unlock the highly useful Autobuild ability. This isn’t something players can find anywhere else, so there should be no question as to why players should do this quest ASAP.

Of course, players will need to explore the deadly Depths to complete these two quests. The only way they can do this effectively is through great care and strength, as the Depths are filled with Gloom. This will reduce the player’s max health each time they take damage. Numerous foes are infected with this dangerous force, and the only way to stave it off is through special items or by entering the area shining from Lightroot.

One more reason to do this quest early in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is simply because it provides some useful resources. You’ll get Brightbloom Seeds for starting the quest, and you can find special equipment such as the Miner’s Top within the area of the Depths you explore. This is definitely a task you should prioritize over other side quests, so waste no time in completing it!

