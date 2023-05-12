How to Unlock Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sometimes the path is clear when it comes to opening the map in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but the Sahasra Slope Skyview tower isn’t one. Often the solutions are still simple, but unclear or outright misleading from the clues you’re given. But to unlock the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to open your mind to alternate paths, and be careful to not take instructions from NPCs too literally.

How Do You Unlock the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in LOZ: Tears of the Kingdom?

Outside of the tower sits Billson, wanting to repair the tower and let you in, but he seems to want a specific request, the mushrooms beneath the tower. Instead of hunting for said mushrooms, you’ll want to go to the cave from either entrance at the bottom of this hill, breaking through the rocks until you reach a small room with one large stone and two small stones perched next to each other.

Use the Ascend ability here to get inside. You should see a large stick to the left, barricading the door shut, so grab it and open the doors, and Billson will get inside. You have now unlocked the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and can keep all the mushrooms for yourself!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I will note, as I was playing this I got tricked by Billson’s implicit request for mushrooms. No matter how many varieties of mushrooms I gathered and left by his feet, it was disheartening to see that it wasn’t actually about the items at all, but the area you find them. This is the game’s way of pushing you into using lateral thinking to reach your goals and is a humbling lesson sometimes.

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.0.

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023