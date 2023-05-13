How to Fix Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To reveal the entire Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map, players must find Skyview Towers and activate them scattered across the land of Hyrule. Each Skyview Tower will reveal a region, giving you a better idea of where to go next and help in your exploration. Some Skyview Towers are straightforward, while others require the player to complete a task to activate it. The Popla Foothill Skyview Tower can be confusing but don’t worry. Here is how you fix the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower.

How to Activate the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you approach the Popla Foothill Skyview Tower, you will notice that you can’t enter the door, considering it is locked. This is a good indicator that you must get it before entering — meaning you must complete a task nearby. Here is how you can Fix the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

First, head to the right side of the Popla Foothill Sky Tower and make your way to the cliff. You’ll know you’re heading toward the right cliff if you see smoke in the distance. Here is an image below to give you a good idea.

Paraglide from this cliff until you reach the bottom, and turn around 180 degrees.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Here you will see an entrance to a cave along the wall of the cliff.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head inside and continue until you reach an NPC stuck behind a closed door. Step on the button in front of the door to release the NPC.

After you free the NPC, he will reward you with 50 Rupees and make his way up to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower to get it fixed for you. Next time you head over to the tower, it will be fixed and ready for you to activate it and reveal the region on your in-game map.

The Popla Foothills Skyview Tower isn’t the only one that requires some extra thinking. I found myself having the most trouble with the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, so if you need help with that tower, feel free to check out our complete guide on Attack of the Fanboy.

- This article was updated on May 13th, 2023