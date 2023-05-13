Where is King Dorephan in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

During the Zora’s Domain main quest, you will be tasked to visit various places around the Lanayru Region. One of your jobs is to locate King Dorephan, who Link has been told is “investigating the sludge.” You may have been looking everywhere for the king but have had no luck locating him. Don’t worry; he is in a secret hideout that is very well hidden. Here is where you can find King Dorephan in Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom.

Where Can You Find King Dorephan in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

King Dorephan is extremely hard to locate in Zora’s Domain Regional Phenomena Quest, but you’ll get to him quickly once you follow these steps. So, here is how you find King Dorephan in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

First, head to the Ihen-a Shrine located in Mipha Court on the east side of Zora’s Domain. We have a picture of the shrine’s location shown below.

Next, face the shrine and go to the right of it, where you will see a pillar near the mountainside.

Run past this pillar to the edge of the mountainside, where you will see a waterfall below.

Paraglide down to the waterfall below and head to the right side. Look down and see a small opening on the right side against the rocks (where the red arrow is pointing.)

Jump down and head into this opening, where you will enter King Dorephans Hideout — Pristine Sanctum.

You can find King Dorephan at the bottom of the Pristine Sanctum, where he sits on a throne. Talk to him to continue with the main quest! Below is a picture of his exact location so you always remember when you need to talk to him again in the future.

It took me forever to find King Dorephan, so don’t be discouraged that you also had some trouble with it. Tears of the Kingdom will throw more quests like this your way, making exploring a crucial part of the gameplay experience.

- This article was updated on May 13th, 2023