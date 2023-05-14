How to Defeat the Fire Temple Boss Marbled Gohma in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Dangerous foes await players returning to Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Those resolving Regional Phenomena at Death Mountain will find their way to the Fire Temple, testing their skills and their wits in unbearable heat. At the end of the dungeon, a massive beast of rock will appear — one that’s practically impossible to slay without the aid of their Goron ally, Yunobo. Players will need skill and strong weapons to defeat Marbled Gohma, boss of the Fire Temple, in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Battle and Defeat Marbled Gohma, the Fire Temple Boss, in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Unlike the Wind Temple’s greatest challenge, fighting Marbled Gohma isn’t going to go well without quality weapons. Bows can reach its eye without needing to get too close, but for reaching the monster yourself, you’ll need to rely on Yunobo’s help. Use his power to break two of the boss’s legs and it will collapse on the ground. You’ll be able to climb up it and get in a fair number of hits before it eventually tries to push you off with a damaging shove, similarly to a boss Talus.

Upon reaching half health, Marbled Gohma will enter its second phase. From here, it will begin to crawl on the ceiling, periodically surrounding the player with explosive rocks that Yunobo must break through. It’s only necessary to destroy one leg before it falls, but you’ll still need to aim carefully. Yunobo must roll across the walls to reach the legs, giving Marbled Gohma ample time to move out of the way if it’s not distracted.

Repeatedly smashing Yunobo into a leg in the second phase while it’s reforming won’t do any good, as they can only be destroyed while Marbled Gohma is on the ceiling. Luckily, his recharge time is very fast, so you can use his ability plenty of times during the battle. The boss’s oddly-shaped body won’t make it easy to attack directly with Yunobo, so be sure you have plenty of strong weapons equipped. Use care and precision to defeat this boss and free the Gorons from the hold of Marbled Rock Roast!

- This article was updated on May 13th, 2023