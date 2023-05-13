Are There Multiple Endings in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Link must face an evil whose core stayed dormant for centuries and now threatens to annihilate all. But does the game have different endings? And if so, how can you unlock all of them? Now, in order to help you fully experience one of the best games in the franchise, here’s whether or not there are multiple endings in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Are there multiple endings in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Just like its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a total of two endings, a regular and a secret one. The secret ending serves as an epilogue to the game’s story and is a direct sequel to the standard one.

Although the first ending will play out immediately after the events following the final boss, which we will not spoil for you in order to keep your experience fresh, the game’s true ending will play out after the end credits roll and will only become available if certain criteria are met. There is still no sure answer to what triggers the true ending.

Does Tears of the Kingdom Have a Post-Game?

Unfortunately for all who wished to unlock new storylines or explorable areas after clearing the game for the first time, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom does not have a postgame storyline.

We know this may be disappointing to some, but don’t let it get you down, as Tears of the Kingdom is just as massive as Breath of the Wild —given its wide array of quests, enemies, puzzles, and challenges, as well as its great number of new features— which means that, even after reaching the final boss, you will very likely not have even reached the tip of the iceberg.

- This article was updated on May 13th, 2023