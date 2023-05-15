Dragon’s Tears, Memories, and Geoglyphs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The world of Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom holds many secrets for players to discover through exploration. Whether it’s discovering landmarks, shrines, Koroks, or caves — there is a ton of content to keep fans of the series busy. Additionally, there are Geoglyphs scattered across the land of Hyrule that hold Dragon Tears, which reveal a memory. This guide will explain the Dragon’s Tears, Memories, and Geoglyphs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

What Are Dragon’s Tears, Memories, and Geoglyphs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As we explain Dragon Tears, Memories, and Geoglyphs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, starting the official Geoglyph quest is essential. Geoglyphs are introduced during Impa’s Dragon Tear quest in the North Hyrule Plain Region. Head to the location below to get started.

Impa will walk you through the first Geoglyph and explain that you can find Dragon Tears within the Geoglyphs. This is where you find out that there are a total of 12 Geoglyphs scattered across Hyrule — where it is your job to locate them and find each Dragon Tear within them. Dragon Tears are found in an indent of the Geoglyph and reveal a memory in the form of a cutscene that expands the game’s lore.

In these memory cutscenes, you will learn more about Princess Zelda and other characters living around Hyrule. It is a great way to learn and understand the story of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom easier as you discover a backstory.

Once you find a Dragon Tear and reveal its memory, the game stores them in your Adventure Log under the memories section. This allows the player to watch the memory as much as they like!

How to Find Geoglyphs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The best way to find Geoglyphs in your search for Dragon Tears and memories is by activating Skyview Towers in each region. As you activate each tower, you can fly up into the air and get a good look at the land, where you can find Geoglyphs off in the distance. Every time I launched into the air at a new Skyview Tower, I would quickly find a Geoglyph in the distance and make my way toward it. Make sure to use your Purah Pad and add a marker when you spot a Geoglyph — making it easier to travel to it.

