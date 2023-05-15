Impa’s Dragon’s Tear Solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Similarly to Breath of the Wild, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features memories where players can search for them and expand the game’s lore. These memories are in the form of Tears and are found within Geoglyphs scattered across the land of Hyrule. The introductory stage of the Geoglyphs’ quest includes Impa — a lady who needs help finding a Tear. Here is Impa’s Dragon Tear solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Impa’s Dragon Tear Geoglyph Solution in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Impa will explain that it would be best for the player to get high up in the sky for a better view of the Geoglyph. So here is how you solve the Impa’s Dragon Tear solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Players can find Impa in the North Hyrule Plain Region. Check out the image below if you need help locating her.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Talk to Impa at this location to start the quest. First, next to Impa is a balloon and basket that you need to take up in the sky. Use your Ultrahand ability to attach the balloon to the basket and light the balloon with a torch or any other source of fire to activate it. The balloon will start to expand and bring you up into the air.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Your goal is to aim for the head of the Geoglyph, so when you are ready, jump out of the hot air balloon and paraglide down. Aim for the spot next to the red arrow in the image below. I placed a pin for myself toward the head to make navigation easier!

Related: How to Help the Deku Tree in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you land at this location, you will notice a small indent in the ground.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Go to the indent and interact with it to activate a cutscene — completing the Impa Dragon Tear quest. This will add a memory to your memory log, available to watch any time you want.

- This article was updated on May 15th, 2023