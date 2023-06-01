Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Post Game Guide: All Unlockables and Items

Image: Nintendo

Trying to complete The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be a daunting task. Trying to find Hyrule’s princess while surviving the deadly foes will require all of Link’s resources and power. But some players might prolong their experience simply because they don’t want it to end. The question, then, is whether there’s a post game for players to enjoy after finding Zelda and beating Tears of the Kingdom.

Is There a Post Game with Unlockables in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

While there’s certainly some rewards for defeating the final boss and reaching the game’s end, avid adventurers might be disappointed with the result. After watching the ending, a new save will be created for you to load from. This save will have a star next to the date and time, signifying your victory. Loading this save will drop you right back in front of the chasm leading to the final battle, preventing any chance of a New Game + or exploring a post-game Hyrule.

You do get one other bonus for completing the main story, however. Upon doing so, a new percentage counter will appear on the map of your Purah Pad. This will track whatever you have yet to complete, from side quests to long-term upgrades. While you might not get any new items or weapons for beating the game, it will certainly be easier to find what you missed.

Of course, there are other special rewards you get for completion, from genuinely helpful gear to simple key items that act as trophies. In many of these cases, the quests themselves are their own rewards, offering great items and upgrades before the quests are fully complete. Don’t feel pressured to do everything all at once, and simply continue enjoying your journey through Tears of the Kingdom!

- This article was updated on June 1st, 2023