How to Get Ancient Arrows in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

While The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom retains many traits of its predecessor, some items are notably missing. A few such items are the different arrow types from Breath of the Wild, with many of them being replaced by fused materials. While these materials can replicate almost all known arrow types, there’s one that might seem to be gone for good. Thankfully, it’s still possible to “find” Ancient Arrows in Tears of the Kingdom thanks to a very rare material.

How can Players Obtain Ancient Arrows in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

While the separate arrows themselves are not available, a special material will allow the player to create their own Ancient Arrows through fusion. This material is known as the Ancient Blade, and finding it will prove to be quite a challenge for most players. While there are some hidden chests throughout Hyrule containing a few of their own, the only reliable source of these items is found inside the Spirit Temple — and they can only be obtained after defeating the boss within.

After performing these tasks, a Mining Construct will become available to speak with. It will allow the player to trade 50 Zonaite for a single Ancient Blade, though it will also give one for free when first spoken to. This can be done as long as the player has enough Zonaite to trade with, providing an unlimited source of Ancient Arrows. In case the in-game price is too steep, real-life spending can net you another consistent source of blades thanks to the power of amiibo.

Arrows fused with this material will gain massive attack power, but they also retain the strengths of their original counterparts. In other words, arrows fired with this weapon will instantly defeat any non-boss enemy, making them disappear in a flash of blue light…along with their materials. This is notably less useful than in Breath of the Wild due to the material loss preventing further weapon fusion. Even so, you likely won’t need any other material as long as you have enough of these!

