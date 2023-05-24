How to Find the Spirit Temple Entrance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you near the end of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and can’t seem to find the entrance to the Spirit Temple? This is the final temple in the game and leads to the reveal of the fifth Sage Champion. It can be a tricky temple to locate, but with this guide, you’ll be there in no time. Read on to find the Spirit Temple entrance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where is the Spirit Temple Entrance in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In this guide, you will learn how to find the entrance to the Spirit Temple in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. I had a lot of trouble finding this, as the game didn’t give me much to go off of — but then I discovered there were steps I had to complete first. The Spirit Temple will become available once you have cleared the skies from the Lightning cloud with the Charged Armor set. This occurs during the “Secret of the Ring Ruins” main quest after the Hyrule Castle level.

Once the skies are clear of the dark lightning cloud, you must head to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. Activate this tower and fly toward the Thunderhead Isles, shown in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Make your way through this sky platform, avoiding the lightning strikes, until you reach the Joku-u Shrine. This is found at the very end of the Thunderhead Isles.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Here you will find a mask — interact with it, and it will tell you that you need to follow the green light (similar to the Shrine Quests found around Hyrule.)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After the short cutscene, grab the mask and bring it down the ramp and to the right, where there are a bunch of Wing Zonai Devices.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Put a Wing on the ramp with a Fan on the back and Steering Stick on top. Also, attach the mask to this Wing, as you will need it in a second.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Activate the Wing and fly toward the location shown in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At this location, you will see a statue that resembles a bird. Take the mask off the Wing device and attach the mask to the small pillar infront of the statue.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After putting the mask onto the pillar, a cutscene will start and open the entrance to the Construct Factory in the Depths, which is the beginning of the Spirit Temple!

