Zelda Tears of the Kingdom brought back the beloved Temples, a staple to the franchise. These new temples are more complex than what fans have seen before, and there are four to tackle. When Purah puts four markers on your map — these are the locations of the temples, and you can take them on in any order. But what is the best order? This guide will go over the best temples and dungeons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Order of Dungeons and Temples in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Each temple has its unique feel, involving a series of puzzles and the use of Links’s new abilities. Below is the best order of temples and dungeons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Wind Temple (Hebra) Water Temple (Eldin) Fire Temple (Lanaryu) Lightning Temple (Gerudo)

Why Is This The Best Temple and Dungeon Order in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As I progressed through Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, I noticed this was the best order to tackle all the dungeons. The first main reason is due to the perfect increase in difficulty — where Wind Temple is the easiest, and Lightning Temple is the hardest. This order of temples is the ideal route, as the enemies and bosses in the Fire Temple and Lightning Temple hit much harder and quickly drain the player’s health, meaning you’ll need the hearts that the game rewards you for completing the Fire and Wind.

Additionally, the abilities you gain from the Wind Temple and Water Temple will help you tremendously in the world of Hyrule. These two abilities made my adventure easier, especially with the Wind Temple’s ability that allows me to fly farther with the paraglider. While both the abilities rewarded from completing the Fire and Lightning Temple are fantastic, I used them less on other quests.

It’s wise to follow the order mentioned in this guide, but then again, it comes to preference. If you’re a brave adventurer who wants a real challenge, flip this order and take on the Lightning Temple first.

Tips for Temple and Dungeons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you tackle these temples in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, it is wise always to prepare before you trek to their locations. You can do this in numerous ways, but it is best to cook some great dishes that focus on increasing defense or provide a bunch of hearts upon eating it. Here are three recommended recipes below.

Pepper Seafood (restore five and a half hearts) – 1x Fish, 1x Skyshroom, 3x Spicy Peppers.

Tough Mushroom Skewer (increases Link’s defense) – 5x Ironshrooms.

Hasty Elixer (increase stamina and recovery speed) – 1x Hot-Footed Frog, 1x any creature part such as a wing or an eyeball.

In addition to these recipes, it is best to wear armor that is resistant to the element where the Temple takes place. For example, Wind Temple is freezing, meaning you should equip the Snowquill Armor. On my adventure, I discovered I could purchase elemental armor at the nearest shop next to the Temple, so you don’t have to travel far. Just make sure you save up some rupees to buy them!

- This article was updated on May 16th, 2023