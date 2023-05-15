Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to get through the Lost Woods in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom because you keep getting lost? You aren’t alone because you cannot get through the Lost Woods like you did in the Breath of the Wild. You will always get lost in the thick fog unless you follow the instructions I found to be the best possible way. So here is how to get through the Lost Woods in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get to Korok Forest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The method I found below is the easiest, quickest, and safest way to reach the center of the Lost Woods. You will even collect Poes while on your way, making this a rewarding path.

Head to the location on the above map using coordinates 1032, 1644, 0154. You will find the entrance to the Minshi Woods Chasm at this location.

Head inside the hole and use the Paraglider to help stop your falling speed on the way down. Otherwise, you will die if you hit the bottom of the hole, as there is no water to break your fall.

Your goal is to traverse the cave system until you reach Korok Grove. Unfortunately, the map in the underground cave will be blanked out, but you can follow what you see above.

The best part about getting through the Lost Woods this way is that you can collect a ton of Poes as you traverse through the underground cave.

Once you reach Korok Grove, you will want to head toward the dark portion of the map.

Light your path by fusing Brightbloom Seeds to your arrows.

You will finally reach the Obelisk, where you want to use the Ascend ability while standing on the sand pile to head straight up.

You are now at the center of the Lost Woods by the Korok Forest Great Shrine.

- This article was updated on May 15th, 2023