All Arrow Fusion Effects in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Arrows in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are stronger than ever before. This is partially thanks to the new fusion system, letting players fire off different materials at a long distance. With how many materials exist, it can be tough to keep track of every unique effect. That’s why players should keep in mind all arrow fusion effects in Tears of the Kingdom!

All Materials Causing Different Arrow Fusion Effects in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

What many players might not be aware of is the fact that most special arrow effects are not limited to arrows. Players can invoke these effects on their own by simply throwing specific materials. These unique effects will also apply to thrown weapons fused with these materials, even though arrows will likely make better use of them. This should be expected, as many of the materials can mimic specialized arrows from Breath of the Wild as well.

These are the materials that create similar arrow effects to those known by long-time Zelda fans, from explosions of fire to blasts of ice:

Fire Arrows: Ruby ore, Fire Fruits, and materials dropped by fire-elemental foes (Red Chuchu Jelly, Fire Like Stone, and so on).

Ruby ore, Fire Fruits, and materials dropped by fire-elemental foes (Red Chuchu Jelly, Fire Like Stone, and so on). Ice Arrows: Sapphire ore, Ice Fruits, and materials dropped by ice-elemental foes.

Sapphire ore, Ice Fruits, and materials dropped by ice-elemental foes. Shock Arrows: Topaz ore, Shock Fruits, and materials dropped by electricity-elemental foes.

Topaz ore, Shock Fruits, and materials dropped by electricity-elemental foes. Bomb Arrows: Bomb Flowers.

Bomb Flowers. Ancient Arrows: Ancient Blades.

Ancient Blades. Water Arrows: Opal ore, Splash Fruits, regular Chuchu Jelly, and the King’s Scale. These arrows never appeared in previous Zelda games, but their effects work similarly to the other types by creating a watery explosion.

Opal ore, Splash Fruits, regular Chuchu Jelly, and the King’s Scale.

There are a few other materials that provide special arrow effects. Dazzlefruit will cause the arrow to emit a bright flash of light to stun enemies, Puffshrooms will create a cloud of smoke to simplify stealth, Muddle Buds will turn enemies on each other, and Brightbloom Seeds will create an area of light. These materials — along with all previously mentioned materials, including Ancient Blades — will also work the same whether thrown by hand or shot from an arrow.

The materials that affect arrows and only arrows are the eyeballs dropped from Keese and Aerocudas. Wings will make the arrow fly further, but their properties can also be applied to thrown weapons. All other materials will simply provide a certain amount of fused damage to the arrow, with many simply falling off the arrow after hitting a wall or floor.

Other than the mentioned materials, it can be a good idea to fuse Gibdo Bones to arrows thanks to their high attack power and low durability. On the opposite end, it’s a bad idea to fuse items like Spicy Peppers or Hydromelons. Though these items provide useful effects when cooked, they’re useless when attached to arrows, Just stick with the listed materials and you’ll have a much easier time against faraway foes!

- This article was updated on May 26th, 2023