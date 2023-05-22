All Amiibo Drops in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In true Nintendo fashion, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players can get a wide array of both rare and exclusive items by scanning many of the franchise’s Amiibo. But which Amiino can be scanned? And more importantly, what will you get for scanning each of them? Now, here are all Amiibo drops in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK): All Supported amiibo and Their Rewards

Overall, you can scan 26 different amiibo for rewards in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can only scan each figure once a day in order to get rewards thought, so remember to not get frustrated if you fail to get any of the possible rare drops in your first tries, as whether or not you will get the exclusive sets/fabrics and rare weapons is up to luck.

It’s also important to point out that many of the amiibo rewards, such as the full Twilight Princess set, as well as weapons like the Dusk bow and the Biggoron’s Sword can also be found in-game, even if you don’t have its respective amiibo.

You can check out a list featuring all supported Amiibo and their respective rewards below:

Amiibo Possible Amiibo Rewards Link (Tears of the Kingdom Series) Champion’s Leathers Fabric (rare drop) + various mushrooms and weapons. Link Rider (Breath of the Wild Series) Hylian-Hood Fabric (rare drop) + a few common weapons and consumables. Link Archer (Breath of the Wild) Tunic of Memories Fabric (rare drop) / Ancient Blade (Possibly) + consumables and weapons. Zelda (Breath of the Wild Series ) Hyrule-Princess Fabric (rare drop) + a few cooking ingredients. weapons, and gems. Urbosa (Breath of the Wild Series) Vah Naboris Devine Helm / Gerudo-Champion Fabric (rare drops) + a few Gerudo weapons (may include the Gerudo Scimitar if you are lucky). Revali (Breath of the Wild Series) Rito-Champion Fabric / Vah Medoh Divine Helm (rare drops) + a Falcon Bow, arrows, and consumables. Mipha (Breath of the Wild Series) Vah Ruta Divine Helm / Zora-Champion Fabric (rare drops) + a Zora Spear and consumables. Daruk (Breath of the Wild Series) Vah Rudania Devine Helm / Goron-Champion Fabric (rare drops) + a few ingredients and a weapon (Cobble Crusher). Bokoblin (Breath of the Wild Series) A Bokoblin Fabric (rare drop) + a few Bokoblin weapons/shields. Guardian (Breath of the Wild Series) Ancient-Sheikah Fabric / Ancient Blade (rare drops) + a few common weapons. Link (Super Smash Bros Series) Epona (guaranteed), as well as the Cap of Twilight / Tunic of Twilight / Trousers of Twilight / Mirror of Twilight Fabric (rare drops) + a few weapons and consumables. Zelda (Super Smash Bros. Series) Dusk Bow / Princess of Twilight Fabric (rare drops) + cooking ingredients. weapons, and rare stones. Toon Link (Super Smash Bros. Series) Cap of Wind / Tunic of Wind / Trousers of Wind / King of Red Lions Fabric / Sea Breeze Boomerang (rare drops) + various weapons and consumables. Ganondorf (Super Smash Bros. Series) Demon King Fabric / Dusk Claymore (rare drops) + a few Gerudo weapons as well as ores, gems, and consumables. Shiek (Super Smash Bros. Series) Shiek fabric / Sheik’s Mask (rare drops) + a Phrenic Bow and a few more common weapons. Young Link (Super Smash Bros. Series) Cap of Time / Tunics of Time / Trousers of Time / Biggoron’s Sword / Lon Lon Ranch Paraglider Fabric (rare drops) + a few common weapons. Wolf Link (Twilight Princess Series) Mirror of Twilight Fabric (rare drop) + a few types of meat. Wind Walker Link (30th Anniversary Series) King of Red Lions Fabric / Cap of Wind / Tunic of Wind / Trousers of Wind / Sea Breeze Boomerang (rare drops) + as few common weapons. Wild Walker Zelda (30th Anniversary Series) Bygone-Royal Fabric / Sea-Breeze Shield (rare drops) + ores, weapons, and consumables. 8-bit Link (30th Anniversary Series) Tunic of the Hero / Cap of the Hero / Trousers of the Hero / Pixel Fabric / Sword of the Hero (rare drops) + a few weapons. Ocarina of Time Link (30th Anniversary Series) Cap of Time / Tunics of Time / Trousers of Time / Biggoron’s Sword / Lon Lon Ranch Paraglider Fabric (rare drops) + a few common weapons. Link (Link’s Awakening Series) Egg Fabric / Mask of Awakening / Tunic of Awakening / Trousers of Awakening (rare drops) + weapons and consumables. Majora’s Mask Link (The Legend of Zelda Collection Series) Fierce Deity Armor / Fierce Deity Boots / Fierce Deity Mask / Fierce Deity Sword / Majora’s Mask Fabric (rare drops) + various weapons and consumables. Twilight Princess Link (The Legend of Zelda Collection Series) Mirror of Twilight Fabric / Cap of Twilight / Tunic of Twilight / Trousers of Twilight (rare drops) + Epona, and a few weapons and consumables. Skyward Sword Link (The Legend of Zelda Collection Series) Cap of the Sky / Trousers of the Sky / Tunic of the Sky / White Sword of the Sky / Sword-Spirit Fabric (rare drops) + a few weapons and arrows. Zelda & Loftwing (The Legend of Zelda Collection Series) Goddess Fabric (rare drop) + a few weapons, ores, and ingredients.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.1) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

