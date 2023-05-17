How to Get the Twilight Princess Set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows players to explore Hyrule while donning a wide array of armor sets, going from all-new ensembles to the iconic outfits used by Link throughout the acclaimed franchise. But how can you get the Twilight Princess Set in the game? Now, here’s how to get the full Twilight Princess Set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Twilight Princess Set Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Before we start, it’s vital to point out that you can also get the Twilight Princess set by scanning the Twilight Princess Link amiibo.

Where to Find the Twilight Princess Tunic

You will be able to get the Tunic of Twilight in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by first heading to the Kimimeg Lighroot, which is located in the center of the Rist Mine area

If you still have not unlocked the Lightroot, you will be able to do so by heading to East Akkala Plains and then descending into the Depths from there. Once down, you will be able to reach Rist Mine by going right (map view).

Once in the Lightroot, you will be able to find the treasure chest featuring the Tunic of Twilight by heading north of it. Overall, the chest will be pretty hard to miss, given the two fires lit in front of it. You can check out the chest’s exact position in the first image below.

Where to Find the Twilight Princess Trousers

The Trousers of Twilight can be found by heading to Niuzimod Lighroot, which is located southwest of the Kimimeg Lighroot. You can check out the exact location of the Niuzimod Lighroot below.

Once at the Lightroot, you will be able to get the trousers by gliding down toward the spot marked below, where you will be able to find a chest featuring them. But be advised, as the area will be filled with a truly wide array of Gloom-inflicted enemies.

Where to Find the Twilight Princess Cap

Now that you have acquired both the Trousers and the Tunic, you will be able to get the Cap of Twilight by finding and then defeating the Gloom-filed variant of the King Gleeok boss. The boss will always be in the Gleeok Den area, located on Great Hyrule Depth.

You will be able to find the boss area easily by heading south from Katenim Lightroot, toward the spot marked below.

After defeating the boss, you will be able to get the Cap of Twilight by simply opening the treasure chest located at the center of the arena.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.0) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

