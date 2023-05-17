How to Get the Skyward Sword Set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Just like Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gives players the ability to dress Link with many of his most iconic outfits. But how can you get the Skyward Sword armor set in the game? Now, here’s how to get the Skyward Sword set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom without the need of scanning the Skyward Sword Link amiibo.

All Skyward Sword Set Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Where to Find the Skyward Sword Trousers

You can find the first piece of the Skyward Sword (also known as Hero of the Sky) set by heading to Nojoj Lightroot on the Depths. You can check out the location of the Lighroot in the image below.

We found that the easiest way to reach the Lighroot can be done by heading right from Nisoij Lightroot until you reach Korakut Lighroot. Once there, just continue north toward the coordinates 1201, 0330, and -0574.

After reaching the Nojoj Lightroot, it’s time to head to the place where the item will be stored, which you can do by gliding to the Crenel Canyon Mine area. More specifically to the spot marked below.

After reaching the marked area, just open the chest to get the Trousers of the Sky. After getting the item, don’t forget to head down to the base of the mine in order to find a large amount of Zonaite, before shifting your focus to the Cap of the Sky.

Where to Find the Skyward Sword Cap

Now that you have the Trousers, you will be able to get the Cap of the Sky by heading south from Uogoj Lightoot, towards the Kisihayam Lightroot. The root will be located northwest of the Abandoned Hateno Mine. You can check out the exact location of the Kisihayam Lightroot below.

After reaching the Lightroot, you will be able to find the Cap of the Sky by heading northeast toward Rotsan Grove. Once there, just head to the spot marked on the first image below (coordinates 3823, -986, and -0632), where you will be able to find the item inside a treasure chest.

If you still haven’t explored the location, we highly recommend that you also make a detour and head down to the Abandoned Hateno Mine to get a new schematic and light up the Kimnaz Lighroot.

Where to Find the Skyward Sword Tunic

Now that you have both the Cap and the Trousers, you can find the Tunic of the Sky by first heading to the Uihcoke Lightroot.

For those who haven’t unlocked the root yet, you can easily do so by heading to the Chasm entrance in Minshi Woods (coordinates 1039, 1662, 0159). The area will be located north of Ekoshu Srhine, past the Military Training Camp (the area where you can find the Great Fairy).

After descending, you will be able to find the Lightroot by heading to the spot marked below.

After lighting up the Lightroot or going to it, you will be able to find the Tunic of the Sky by heading to Minshi Grove. More specifically to the spot marked below. Once there, you will be able to find the Tunic of the Sky inside another treasure chest.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.0) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

- This article was updated on May 16th, 2023