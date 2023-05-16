Image: Attack of the Fanboy

So you’ve ventured into the snowy reaches in the northeast past Rito Village in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Things are predictably chilly here, but you find some warmth and comfort in a stable just along the beaten path. Turns out, the Stable Trotters are performing here too, but are missing a key musician for a very special task. Here’s how to get the sound of a horn for the Great Fairy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

How Do You Get the Sound of a Horn for the Great Fairy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You should first speak to Mastro at Snowfield Stable east of the Hebra Mountains in Tabantha Tundra. He’ll tell you Eustus can be found near a stable further south. Just in the southern parts of Tabantha Frontier west of Tabantha Great Bridge to Hyrule Ridge, there’s a pit marked on the map where Eustus and his cart have fallen in.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Here you’ll have to help Eustus out as part of a small side quest.

How to Complete The Hornist’s Dramatic Escape in Tears of the Kingdom

Speak to Eustus, tell him to get into his cart, and attach the metal grate’s flat end to the posts on his cart, then 2 balloons attached to opposite corners on top of the grate. Then, attach 2 Flame Emitter Zonai Devices found nearby, flame-spewing side face-up, inside the rings of the balloons.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Climb outside of the pit, shoot the flame emitter with an arrow, and use the Ultrahand to pull the cart the rest of the way out. You can even do this with only one battery, it’s quite easy, I even tested it myself! This will conclude Eustus’ quest, after which he’ll give you 3 Courser Bee Honey items. The Honey could be useful for a certain drummer so save these!

How to Get Eustus to Play the Horn for Great Fairy Mija in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Go back to Snowfield Stable and speak to Mastro, initiating the final phase. This time, you must put a roof on their cart, Breezer, and get a horse from the stable with the Towing Harness to attach to Breezer. You can find simple wood boards directly next to the cart, conveniently supplied for you at the stable!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Then simply ride north to up the left side of the hill where Mija awaits! Serenade her, and that’s how you get the sound of a horn in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.0.

- This article was updated on May 16th, 2023