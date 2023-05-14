How to Get the Sound of a Flute for the Great Fairy in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Stable Trotters are taken to task once more in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and they must serenade the Great Fairy, Kaysa. But the problem is, you need to get the band back together, piece by piece. How do you get the sound of a flute for the Great Fairy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? We’ve got the story for you, so read on!

How Do You Get the Sound of a Flute for the Great Fairy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

First, you’ll need to become a reporter with the Lucky Clover Gazette and meet the Stable Trotters at various Stable locations. Then, you’ll find from asking around at the Outskirt Stable that you’ll need to go to Faron, specifically the Highland Stable. Here you’ll find Pyper, at the top of one of the trees directly north of the Stable. Pyper provides the sound of the flute for the Great Fairy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pyper will give you a quest, to gather 10 fireflies for Haite. You can find these further north, particularly in Pagos Woods at nighttime. Take these back to the Highland Stable and speak to Pyper, then go inside the Stable to speak to Haite at nighttime, and make sure it’s not raining (nothing crazy happens, she just refuses to go outside in the rain.) Guide her to the trees and Pyper will put on a charming, firefly-lit performance, and join you on your fairy-serenading quest.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fast-travel back to the Outskirt Stable and speak to Mastro, with Pyper now in the group. He’ll lament once more that Breezer is broken down and can’t cross. Lucky for us…this time we can build a car. Build it as pictured below, ask Mastro to board, and move the rubble directly ahead to clear a slightly rocky path up the hill.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re struggling, disembark and use the Ultrahand to carefully move the car with your passengers in tow. Don’t worry, you’ll find the components again if disaster strikes. You’ll feel powerful in doing so, and you’ll be able to get right back to driving to the Fairy, completing your quest. The Stable Trotters will perform using the sound of the flute to serenade the Great Fairy Kaysa in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.0.

- This article was updated on May 14th, 2023