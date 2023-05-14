How to Get the Sound of a Drum for the Great Fairy in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Some quests in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have more prerequisites than others. Infuriatingly, this can dictate how your sessions can go in terms of disrupting an otherwise breathtaking and liberating experience of open-world gameplay. One such quest involves Great Fairy Cotera, and getting the Stable Trotters to serenade her. Here’s how to get the sound of a drum for the Great Fairy Cotera in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

How Do You Get the Sound of a Drum for the Great Fairy in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

If you’ve completed your first Great Fairy quest with Tera at the Woodland Stable, this is how you’ll get the sound of the drum for Great Fairy Cotera in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

From Dueling Peaks Stable, go north across Kakariko Bridge, then along the road going east; just as it turns toward the north, you’ll see a small hidden entrance to the side where Beetz has camped out.

Speak to Beetz to get the ‘Honey, Bee Mine’ side quest, then go north near East Hill Chasm, where you can find lots of Courser Bee Hives among the trees.

Bring the hives to Beetz and he’ll come back to Dueling Peaks Stable, and join the musicians you’ve already met.

Speak to them, then meet them near the river. You’ll need to talk to Mastro to allow yourself to move their wagon, Breezer, after which you must build a sturdy fan boat as pictured, attach Breezer to the top, and then tell Mastro to hop in.

Drive the boat across the water directly toward the Great Fairy Cotera!

I came across Cotera and figured this would not be a lengthy task, but in my playthrough, I hadn’t even seen the other fountains yet. Turns out you have to fulfill some prerequisites before you can take the above steps!

Why Does Beetz Not Come to Play the Drum the Great Fairy in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

This one is a bit roundabout but if you find Cotera near the Dueling Peaks Stable you’ll need to have done the following first:

Go to the Lucky Clover Gazette, a former stable near Rito Village to the northwest, and become a reporter by speaking with Traysi.

Go to Woodland Stable near the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower and speak to the Stable Trotters, a traveling musician troupe.

Get the towing harness for 3 Pony Points from the side counter inside the Stable.

Take a horse with the harness and attach the harness to Breezer.

Make sure the Mastro knows and he’ll hop in with Violynne. Hop on your horse and ride toward Great Fairy Tera, completing the quest.

Doing all of this work is worth it, because for something as simple as having Great Fairy Cotera hear the sound of a drum, you’ll unlock clothing enhancements for Link. It’s more tedious, but also oddly more fun than just amassing rupees like in Breath of the Wild to do the same thing.

