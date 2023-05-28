Where is the Lucky Clover Gazette in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players will want to find The Lucky Clover Gazette as quickly as possible in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This location is so important because it introduces a long list of quests that lead to valuable rewards and even unlocking the Great Fairy for upgrading armor. Here is how you can find the Lucky Clover Gazette in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Lucky Clover Gazette Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Players must head west on the map to find the Lucky Clover Gazette in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. More specifically, Lucky Clover Gazette is located just east of Rito Village and South of Hebra Mountain — shown in the image below.

The easiest way to reach this location is to fast-travel to the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower and activate it to launch into the sky. Then fly southeast to the specified location on the map. If you have yet to unlock this Skyview Tower — check out our guide on how to do so!

What to do at The Lucky Clover Gazette

When you make it to this location, your first objective is to become a journalist for them. Speak to Penn (the big bird) and his coworkers and friends — who will ask if you want to become a journalist for the Lucky Clover Gazette. Kindly accept; this will open up the opportunity to partake in a whole bunch of Side Adventures. Knowing that Penn will change locations after becoming a journalist is crucial. He will appear at most of the Stables around Hyrule, offering the previously mentioned Side Adventures.

Of all the Lucky Clover Gazette quests, the most important is “Serenade to a Great Fairy.” This quest allows you to unlock the Great Fairy for upgrading armor — a crucial game component to survive the more challenging enemies. I wish I had known this information early in my playthrough, as I didn’t unlock the Great Fairy far into my adventure, and I found myself dying quite often.

