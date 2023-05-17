How to Make Great Fairies Stronger in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Great Fairies are the primary way to upgrade armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, but they aren’t available for the player right away. Instead, to unlock the great fairies, players must complete a side quest first — and even then, the Great Fairies aren’t at their full potential. If you are wondering how to upgrade the Great Fairies, you have come to the right place. Here is how you can make Great Fairies stronger in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Steps to Make Great Fairies Stronger in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are four Great Faries in Zelda TOTK, and every time you unlock a Great Fairy, their power is upgraded — allowing them to upgrade your armor further and make them stronger. Here is how to upgrade the Great Fairies in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Step 1 – Join the Lucky Clover Gazette



Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Your first step should be to join the Lucky Clover Gazette by heading to its location — just east of Rito Village. I got here quickly by fast traveling to the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview tower and flying south.

You must speak to Penn and Traysi, who will ask you to join the Lucky Clover Gazette and tell you how they want you to go to all Stables in Hyrule.

Step 2 – Go to Woodland Stable and Complete Serenade to a Great Fairy Side Quest

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For the sake of the Great Fairies, the first Stable you should head to is Woodland Stable, located just south of Eldin and east of Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower.

Once you are here, speak to Penn to start the “Serenade to a Great Fairy” side quest, assemble the cart using ultrahand, and attach a horse with the Towing Harness. Speak to the two people on the stage next to Penn and tell them you can take them to the Great Fairy (right up the hill).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Note: Towing Harness can be acquired by spending Pony Points at the Stable.

Once you bring them to the Great Fairy, they will play music, and that will complete the side quest. Congratulations, you have officially unlocked the first Great Fairy — Great Fairy Tera! Great Fairy Tera will mark three of her sisters on your map, allowing you to take the steps forward to upgrade the Great Fairies.

Step 3 – Head to Stables Near the Three Great Fairies Marked on Your Map.

Your job is to reunite the Stable Trotters and have them play instruments to each Great Fairy marked on your map. The good news is that all the necessary Stable Trotters are located at the Stable right next to the Great Fairy, for which they need to play music — making it simple to fast-travel and get the job done.

Below is a list of all the Stables you must visit for each Great Fairy. Remember, each Great Fairy is marked on your map since you completed the Serenade to a Great Fairy side quest.

Snowfield Stable – Great Fairy Mija.

Outskirt Stable – Great Fairy Kaysa.

Dueling Peaks Stable – Great Fairy Cotera.

Armor Level for Each Awakened Fairy in Zelda Tears of Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Each time you unlock a Great Fairy, their power increases. Below are all the levels of the Great Fairies power.

1 Great Fairy Awakened – Armor can be enhanced up to 1 star.

2 Great Fairies Awakened – Armor can be enhanced up to 2 stars.

3 Great Fairies Awakened – Armor can be enhanced up to 3 stars.

4 Great Fairies Awakened – Armor can be enhanced up to 4 stars.

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023