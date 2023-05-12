How to Use the Towing Harness in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gives players the power of superglue in the form of the all-new Ultrahand ability, and even their horses can get in on the fun by using the towing harness. The towing harness is the first piece of equipment unlocked with Pony Point rewards at the various stables throughout Hyrule, and it’s one of the most useful pieces of gear that your steed can equip when you take it for a ride.

The towing harness allows you to pull anything and everything with the help of your horse, but attaching it to your companion can be tricky at first. Here’s how to use the towing harness in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Equip the Towing Harness in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once you’ve unlocked the towing harness by accumulating enough Pony Points at stables throughout Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can equip it by speaking to any stablemaster and choosing to change your horse’s equipment. The stablemaster will ask you if you want to change your horse’s equipment any time you take them out going forward, too, so it’s very convenient to change gear whenever you want.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can remove the towing harness whenever you like by taking to the stablemaster and swapping it out for a saddle, but having it equipped doesn’t harm your horse in any way, so there’s really no reason to not keep it on all the time unless you really like the look of a certain saddle. You never know when you’ll need to pull something or use your horse to solve a puzzle.

How to Unlock the Towing Harness in Zelda TOTK

If you haven’t gotten your hands on the towing harness yet, then all you need to do is save up some Pony Points by using stable services throughout your journey. You’ll get one point for registering a new horse and one point for staying the night at a stable, so it’s easy to rack up points if you’re constantly stopping by stables as you explore new regions of Hyrule.

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023