All Pony Point Rewards List in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Horses are essential in traveling quickly around Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. While horses were also in Breath of the Wild, the newer entry to the beloved franchise introduced a reward system tied to your faithful companion. This reward system is called Pony Points, and it includes helpful accessories and nice-looking cosmetics for your horse! This guide will cover all Pony Points rewards in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

List of All Pony Point Rewards in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Pony Points are worth acquiring as soon as possible as they provide helpful tools, items, and accessories to make your travels with the horse easier. Here are all the Pony Point rewards in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Number of Pony Points Reward Reward Description 3 Towing Harness Can be attached to your horse as a cart for transporting goods. 5 Horse-God Fabric A fabric that changes the design of your paraglider. 7 Sleep at Malanya Bed Sleeping at a Malanya Bed will provide Link with additional yellow hearts. 10 Register an Additional Horse Increase the number of horses you can register by 1. 13 Traveler’s Saddle and Traveler’s Bridle A new saddle that is designed for long journeys and helps with all sorts of weather. 16 Mane-restyling Service Unlocks the ability to change the look of your horse’s mane. 20 Register an Additional Horse Increase the number of horses you can register by 1. 23 Knight’s Saddle and Knight’s Bridle Unlocks an elite saddle that is commonly used by Knights. Comes with a bridle that offers additional armor. 26 Extravagant Saddle and Extravagant Bridle An ornamental saddle that comes with an ornamental bridle. These are commonly used at festivals. 30 Register an Additional Horse. Increase the number of horses you can register by 1. 35 Register an Additional Horse Increase the number of horses you can register by 1. 40 50% Off on All Stable Fees. Reduce the price of stable fees by 50%. 45 Sleepover Ticket x5 Vouchers for a regular stable bed. 50 Endura Carrot x3 This medicinal plant will increase stamina beyond the limit when cooked into a dish. 55 Sleepover Ticket x5 Vouchers for a regular stable bed. 60 Endura Carrot x3 This medicinal plant will increase stamina beyond the limit when cooked into a dish. Related: How to Use the Towing Harness in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. How to Earn Pony Points in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Three ways to earn Pony Points in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom exist. First, you can earn Pony Points by sleeping in a stables bed — either a regular bed or a Malayna bed. Second, registering horses at Stables will earn you Pony Points. Lastly, Finding Stables will earn you Pony Points as well. Below is the amount of Pony Points you receive for each activity. Sleep at Stables – 1 Pony Point

Register Horses at Stables – 1 Pony Point

Finding Stables – 2 Pony Points

- This article was updated on May 15th, 2023