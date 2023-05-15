All Pony Point Rewards List in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Complete list of all Pony Point rewards in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

May 15th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
All Pony Point Rewards in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Horses are essential in traveling quickly around Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. While horses were also in Breath of the Wild, the newer entry to the beloved franchise introduced a reward system tied to your faithful companion. This reward system is called Pony Points, and it includes helpful accessories and nice-looking cosmetics for your horse! This guide will cover all Pony Points rewards in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

List of All Pony Point Rewards in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Pony Points are worth acquiring as soon as possible as they provide helpful tools, items, and accessories to make your travels with the horse easier. Here are all the Pony Point rewards in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Number of Pony PointsRewardReward Description
3Towing HarnessCan be attached to your horse as a cart for transporting goods.
5Horse-God FabricA fabric that changes the design of your paraglider.
7Sleep at Malanya BedSleeping at a Malanya Bed will provide Link with additional yellow hearts.
10Register an Additional HorseIncrease the number of horses you can register by 1.
13Traveler’s Saddle and Traveler’s BridleA new saddle that is designed for long journeys and helps with all sorts of weather.
16Mane-restyling ServiceUnlocks the ability to change the look of your horse’s mane.
20Register an Additional HorseIncrease the number of horses you can register by 1.
23Knight’s Saddle and Knight’s BridleUnlocks an elite saddle that is commonly used by Knights. Comes with a bridle that offers additional armor.
26Extravagant Saddle and Extravagant BridleAn ornamental saddle that comes with an ornamental bridle. These are commonly used at festivals.
30Register an Additional Horse.Increase the number of horses you can register by 1.
35Register an Additional HorseIncrease the number of horses you can register by 1.
4050% Off on All Stable Fees.Reduce the price of stable fees by 50%.
45Sleepover Ticket x5Vouchers for a regular stable bed.
50Endura Carrot x3This medicinal plant will increase stamina beyond the limit when cooked into a dish.
55Sleepover Ticket x5Vouchers for a regular stable bed.
60Endura Carrot x3This medicinal plant will increase stamina beyond the limit when cooked into a dish.

How to Earn Pony Points in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Three ways to earn Pony Points in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom exist. First, you can earn Pony Points by sleeping in a stables bed — either a regular bed or a Malayna bed. Second, registering horses at Stables will earn you Pony Points. Lastly, Finding Stables will earn you Pony Points as well. Below is the amount of Pony Points you receive for each activity.

  • Sleep at Stables – 1 Pony Point
  • Register Horses at Stables – 1 Pony Point
  • Finding Stables – 2 Pony Points

- This article was updated on May 15th, 2023

