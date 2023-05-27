All Penn Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Becoming a journalist for the Lucky Clover Gazette isn’t mandatory in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom — but if you want to upgrade your gear further at the Great Fairy or get valuable rewards, it is a must. Penn is your guy in this situation, and you’ll need to know all his locations to complete the side adventures he offers. Here are all Penn locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Every Penn Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Penn will appear at multiple locations throughout your journey in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But first, he will only appear at one spot until you talk to him and join the Lucky Clover Gazette — so if you haven’t spoken to him at that location, this will be your first stop. Below is an image of the Lucky Clover Gazette on the world map.

After you speak to Penn and his friends at the Lucky Clover Gazette, he will go off and appear at multiple locations. Penn will now be at most stables across Hyrule, offering a side adventure at each location. Below is a complete list of stables where you can find Penn and which side adventure he provides there.

Dueling Peaks Stable – Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!

Foothill Stable – For Our Princess!

Gerudo Canyon Stable – The Blocked Well

Highland Stable – An Eerie Voice

New Serenne Stable – The Beast and the Princess

Outskirt Stable – The Beckoning Woman

Riverside Stable – Gourmets Gone Missing

South Akkala Stable – All-Clucking Cucco

Snowfield Stable – Zelda’s Golden Horse

Tabantha Bridge Stable – White Goats Gone Missing

Wetland Stable – The Missing Farm Tools

Woodland Stable – Serenade to a Great Fairy

Where Does Penn Go After Completing All Lucky Clover Gazette Quests?

After completing all the Newspaper Quests for Penn and the Lucky Clover Gazette, Penn will head to Washa’s Bluff, which is west of Satori Mountain. Go to Hyrule Ridge and travel south to quickly get to this location.

Now that you can keep track of Penn at all times, you will get to complete everything he has to offer. Completing all of the Lucky Clover Gazette quests will grant you the Froggy Armor set that allows you to climb slippery mountains!

- This article was updated on May 27th, 2023