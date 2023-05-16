How to Repair Weapons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Just like in Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a weapon durability system, which although fitting given its narrative, once again divided the fanbase. But how can you repair your weapons in the game? Now, here’s how to repair weapons in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Repair Weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can repair your weapons and shields in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by first finding an Octorok and then dropping your chosen item in front of them before running out of their sight.

Once your weapon/shield of choice hits the ground and Link is no longer in view, the Octorok will approach it (or leave the underground) and then eat the item, before shining like in the image below.

After shining, they will then spit the now repaired item towards you, thus allowing you to add it to your inventory once again.

Just be careful, as they will spit the item forward in a way that it might kill you on hit (don’t ask how I learned that). After spitting out your weapon/shield, the Octorok will also have imbued the item with a random passive effect.

Taking into account that for some reason each Octorok seems to only be able to repair/imbue one weapon/shield per Blood Moon cycle, as well as the fact that there’s no way to go around the durability system present in 99.9% of the weapons in the game —all but the Master Sword—, we recommend that you only use the method on especially rare weapons.

To recap, here’s how to repair/imbue your weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

Find an Octorok of any kind.

Head close to the enemy until they go below the earth or approach them stealthily.

Drop your weapon or shield of choice close to them (preferably in front of the enemy).

Leave the vicinity of the area and wait for the Octorok to swallow your item.

Wait for them to spit it back and then add the now-repaired/imbued item to your inventory.

Where to Find Octoroks in Tears of the Kingdom

We were able to find Rock Octorok on Eidin, more specifically in an area located north of Goronbi River Cave and with the coordinates 11441, 2177, and 0293. We were also able to find four Forest Octoroks south of Ludfo’s Bog, in the area surrounding the spot marked below.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.0) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

- This article was updated on May 16th, 2023