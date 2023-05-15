Image: Attack of the Fanboy

So you’ve picked up a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, or are hopping back in to start a new playthrough. You might find the durability and effectiveness of early weapons to be frustratingly low. There’s a strong chance you’re looking for the iconic gear of Link’s from yesteryear, and as it turns out, much if not all of this is available in the game. One of Link’s most iconic items returns, as we highlight how to get the Hylian Shield early in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

How Do You Get the Hylian Shield Early in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

As soon as you can reach the surface of Hyrule, go north from Lookout Landing to the grounds where Hyrule Castle once sat, specifically the northeastern portion. Try and get the Paraglider first to save yourself some headaches, and go to the point on the map marked below:

Here, you’ll need the following items to get the Hylian Shield early in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

A bow

At least one arrow

And that’s pretty much it. You’ll need to go to the area on the map and face the ledge to the west. You’ll note the path looks different, and along the inner wall where you drop, you’ll notice a cave entrance.

This leads to the Docks area with several lit torches and a pedestal holding a larger, unlit torch. Aim your bow while holding it over one of the torches to light the arrow, and shoot this torch, and the chest with the Hylian Shield emerges from the ground. The shield is astoundingly better than pretty much anything else you’ll find in the early game, so take care of it!

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.0.

- This article was updated on May 15th, 2023