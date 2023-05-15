All 8 Hateno Village Voter Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

Upon meeting Cece for the first time in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players are soon tasked with bribing her political opponents in the Team Cece or Team Reede? sidequest. This guide contains the location for every Reede voter in Hateno Village so that you can convince them to vote against their morals in exchange for a lovely mushroom.

All Team Reede Voters in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Once you’ve accepted the Team Cece or Team Reede? sidequest from Ventest Clothing Boutique, you need to search for villagers wearing “ugly clothing” and convince them to vote for Cece in the election by bribing them with the Hylian shroom given to you.

When Cece says “ugly clothing,” she means anyone not wearing a weird mushroom outfit. We found these unfashionable locals by naturally exploring Hateno Village and have detailed the location of all eight voters in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below.

Medda

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

Walk down the alleyway to the right of Ventest Clothing Boutique and turn right to find Medda working in a small tomato field at coordinates 3381, -2094, 0120. Walk on over to him and offer him a mushroom.

Tamana

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

Jump off the railing behind Meddia down to the coop below to find Tamana, who becomes incredibly flustered and hands you an egg. Thanks, Tamana. You can give her a mushroom once you’ve forgiven her for her quirky gift.

Worten

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

Climb back up and cross the small bridge East of the tomato field, turn right, and walk until you reach the signpost for the school. Take another right and walk over to the stable to find The Great Ton Pu Inn, marked by a bunch of signs with a crescent moon.

Worten is chilling on a balcony at coordinates 3463, -2117 0124, talking about how good his wife looks in Cece’s clothes. Hand him a mushroom, which he says he’ll regift to her later. I was able to talk to him without climbing up to the balcony by aiming the camera in a particular way, which saved me a little extra time.

Leop

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

Leop happened to wander into the Inn after I talked to Worten. This kind old Hylian will gladly accept the mushroom and agree to vote for Cece because he has no idea what’s happening. I also found Leop munching on a carrot near the village entrance later.

Related: How to Get Royal Guard Armor and Weapons Early in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Uma

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

Uma is another voter that happens to wander around. I found her next to the school signpost I mentioned earlier, but you may have better luck finding Uma at her house across from the bridge to the right of the Inn.

Tokk

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

From Uma’s house, make your way up the hill until you come across a group of Cuccos (chickens) to find Tokk at coordinates 634, -2149, 0183. Tokk is another one that likes to wander and will sometimes walk further up the hill toward Hateno Pasture.

Dantz

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

You’ll find also find Dantz at Hateno Pasture at the top of the hill, around coordinates 3636, -2106, 0178. He’s not brave enough for politics, but he will offer you a sidequest if this is your first time speaking to him. Depending on the time of day, he’ll either be out in the field or inside.

Koyin

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

Finally, Koyin can be found overlooking the water next to the Pasture at 3630, -2046, 0175. Just like her dad, she’ll also give you a sidequest.

Now you’ve swayed all eight voters in Hateno Village, return to Ventest Clothing Boutique to give Cece the good news.

Team Cece or Team Reede Quest Reward in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

The reward for talking to all eight voters is a Big Hearty Truffle, which can be cooked into a dish to give Link some temporary Hearts. The real reason you should complete this quest is to continue the election storyline and unlock Cece’s Clothing Shop.

This guide was written from experience playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ver. 1.1.0 on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on May 15th, 2023