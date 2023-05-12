Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to lower your hood in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom after seeing him wearing it down in the trailers? If you are like me and like what Link looks like without his hood, you are lucky because there is a way to lower the hood. However, you must progress the game’s main storyline before you can do so. Here is a simple guide that walks you through the process so you can lower your hood in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Lower Your Hood in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Hylian Hood is part of the Hylian Set. You can purchase it at the Armor Shop (Coordinates: 0208, 0083, 0019) in the Lookout Landing location just south of Hyrule Castle. You will gain access to this location after leaving the Great Sky Island tutorial zone. While there are 23 different headgear options for you to find in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the Hylian Hood is the only one that covers the entirety of Link’s head. However, you may prefer his appearance without the hood if you are like me.

To do so, you must complete the main questline in Hateno Village until the mayoral election happens. After Cece and Reede settle their differences, Cece opens her clothing shop. Speak to her with the Hylian Hood equipped, and she’ll ask if you want to alter it. This allows you to lower your hood in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

When you speak with Cece, she will ask if you want her to give it that, um, Cece touch. I’m not sure what that means exactly, but hey, we accomplished what we set out for: lowering your hood in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Start the Mayoral Election in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In order to start the mayoral election you must first complete these quests:

Team Cece or Team Reede?

A Letter to Koyin

A New Signature Food

Reede’s Secret

Cece’s Secret

Once you have completed all of the above quests, you must speak with Sophie at the clothing shop while there is clear weather to have her start the mayoral election. This will wrap up the main story in Hateno Village and make Cece’s clothing shop available to you permanently. She has some great stuff for sale, and her services allow you to repurchase any old armor you may have lost or sold.

This article was updated on May 12th, 2023