How to get Fierce Deity Armor Set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) without AMIIBO

Are you looking for the Fierce Deity Armor Set Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom without need an AMIIBO? The Fierce Deity Armor Set increases Link’s attack making him extremely powerful. It is also one of my favorite armor sets in the game because I love the color and how fierce it makes Link look. However, you must first obtain a side quest and then locate all four pieces of the set, making completing this set tricky. Here is an easy-to-follow guide on how to find the Fierce Deity Armor set location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get Fierce Deity Armor Set and Sword in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

To find the Fierce Deity Armor set location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you must obtain a side quest and then locate three pieces of the armor set. After that, a secret location containing the Fierce Deity Sword will be revealed to you. Click on the link below to be taken to the Fierce Deity Armor Set piece that you need to obtain:

Where to Get the Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity Side Quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

You must start Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity side quest to get the Fierce Deity Armor. You can find the quest giver at the entrance of Misko’s Cave of Chests I marked above at coordinates 2606, 1305, 0150.

Once here, speak with Domidak and Prissen to be given the quest.

Head deeper into the cave until you find a bunch of floating chests. Use the Ultrahand ability on the one marked here to fling it onto the ground.

Open it to start another cutscene with Domidak and Prissen, where a bottled letter will be unveiled.

Where to Find the Fierce Deity Boots in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

To find the Fierce Deity Boots in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you must head to coordinates -1086, -0520, 0064. This location is north of Mount Daphnes, as shown above.

Once here, travel across the log bridge until you reach the Ancient Tree Stump. Use the Paraglider to glide down to the bottom of the stump until you reach a cave entrance blocked by roots. Once inside the cave, climb up it using the tree roots and the cave wall until you reach the top.

Once there, you will find another cave entrance blocked by roots.

Behind that is an altar with the Fierce Deity Boots.

Where to Find the Fierce Deity Armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

To find the Fierce Deity Armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you must head to the shrine south of Akkala Citadel Ruins at coordinates 3305, 1443, 0426.

However, you don’t want to go into the shrine. Instead, turn around and head into the ruins.

You will find a small hole inside the main building that Link can crouch and walk into. Once inside, there will be a cave entrance on the floor. The coordinates of this location are 3283, 1494, 0414.

Drop down and be in the Akkala Citadel Ruins Summit Cave.

Open the chest at the altar to find the Fierce Deity Armor.

Where to Find the Fierce Deity Mask in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

To find the Fierce Deity Mask in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you must head to coordinates 3440, 3454, 0164, east of Skull Lake.

Update: Attack of the Fanboy contributing writer, J.R. Waugh, gave me a different strategy where you can climb the tower on Skull Island with the beginning stamina and no food buffs as long as it isn’t raining. Waugh also recommends saving your game every time you find a flat portion so you can reload if you fall. I tested this strategy and found a few inclines that I needed to keep running up while sliding to regenerate my stamina, but I managed to do it in two tries.

Once here, you must fuse a rocket and then paraglide to the tall white rock formation.

Once you are over the hole, drop down and fly to the bottom of Skull Lake Cave.

Head to the back of the cave, where you will find another altar with the Fierce Deity Mask. Be careful, as there are many skeleton enemies in this cave.

Where to Find the Fierce Deity Sword in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

To get the Fierce Deity Sword in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you must head to the Cephla Lake Cave at coordinates 2606, 1311, 0149.

As you traverse into the cave, a wall will open, revealing a secret room. Make sure you have the Boots, Armor, and Mask equipped on Link.

Head into this room to find the altar with the chest containing the Fierce Deity Sword.

