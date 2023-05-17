Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Horseback riding has been a welcome addition to the Zelda series for 2 and a half decades and counting. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is no exception, with various mounts being instrumental to making terrain traversal easier, but one horse stands resplendent above the rest. Zelda herself had a horse that got away, seemingly lost to the dangerous snowy reaches. Here’s how to get Princess Zelda’s golden horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

How Do You Find Princess Zelda’s Golden Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

After getting this quest from Harlow at Snowfield Stable, go north as she requests. Be sure to choose all dialog options, especially about the monster, as she describes a Gleeok patrolling the area ahead and giving you a stamina elixir. Next up is setting out to find Princess Zelda’s golden horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Go north, and when you see the Gleeok, crouch behind all the ruins ahead as they provide excellent cover, and only move forward when the Gleeok is far in the distance and turned away. As I set out to complete this quest, I saw this beast for the first time, and no joke, this was the ruin I saw ahead, encapsulating how I felt at the moment.

Your goal is to reach a cluster of ruins northwest of Mija’s Great Fairy Fountain, and northeast of the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower. Its position on the map, for the sake of simplicity, is below the black figure that resembles a dark raincloud just northwest of where it reads “North Tabantha Snowfield” as written on the map.

You can reach these ruins using the following methods:

Crouching carefully behind cover north through Tabantha Tundra, using Stealth Elixirs

Fast-traveling to Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower then using the Paraglider to glide east to the ruins on the map.

Fighting Gleeok and just forcing your way north.

Once you take any of the above methods, you’ll reach a cluster of ruins where you can perch. I recommend climbing to the top of the nearby ruins and gliding to land next to the golden horse to mount and tame it. Bring stamina elixirs in case you need to chase it down!

As for which horse it is, it’s the only horse with a radiant golden glow and is almost impossible to miss. Bring this back to Harlow at Snowfield Stable and you’ll complete your quest! Be sure to register the horse too! You’ll get the Royal Bridle and Royal Saddle you can equip to your horses as a reward.

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.0.

