Tabantha Tundra Dragon’s Tear Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has many secrets for players to discover on their adventure through Hyrule. Players will be able to discover Geoglyphs that hold Dragon Tears, which show memories of the land’s past and stories about the characters — such as Zelda. These Geoglyphs are found scattered across the world of Hyrule, and while they can be easy to spot — finding the Dragon Tear within the Geoglyphs is challenging. The most challenging Dragon Tear to find is the one in the Tabantha Tundra Geoglyph. Here is the Tabantha Tundra Dragon Tear location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Dragon Tear Tabantha Tundra Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

These Geoglyphs are confusing, so here is the Tabantha Tundra Dragon Tear location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The first step is to head to the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower on the left-hand side of the Hebra mountains, shown in the image below.

Before flying off into the sky from the tower, put a marker on your map at the exact location of the Dragon Tear marker shown on my map below.

Next, as you fly towards this area, you will begin to see the Geoglyph. Your aiming point should be where the red arrow is shown in the picture we have for you here:

Once you land, you will find the Dragon Tear, where the red arrow points. The Dragon Tear is located at the coordinates -1863, 3621, 0236.

This Dragon Tear was the hardest for me to find. My advice for locating these Dragon Tears is to land at the center of the Geoglyph and slowly walk around in a circular motion as you move from the center to the outer edge of the Geoglyph. If you go at a slow speed, it may take some time to locate the Dragon Tear, but taking your time is smart, so you don’t accidentally miss it!

