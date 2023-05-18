What is the Best Dragon Tear Memory Order for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has many side quests and adventures for players to get lost in. One of these side quests involves hunting down a series of Geoglyphs that contain Dragon Tear’s memories to discover hidden stories and secrets of Hyrule’s past. The Dragon Tears, however, have a specific order in which players should acquire them to get the full story chronologically. Here is the best Dragon Tear Memory order in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Dragon Tear Memory Order for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Below you will find the best Dragon Tear Memory order in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Read further for an exact location for each Geoglyph.

Where Am I? An Unfamiliar World Mineru’s Counsel The Gerudo Assault A Show of Fealty Zelda and Sonia Sonia Is Caught by Treachery Birth of the Dragon King The Sages’ Vow A King’s Duty A Master Sword in Time Tears of the Dragon

Dragon Tear Memory #1 – Where Am I?

Where Am I? Dragon Tear is the first Dragon Tear Memory and can be found on the Eastern side of Hyrule Ridge and West of Lookout Landing.

Dragon Tear Memory #2 – An Unfamiliar World

An Unfamiliar World is the second Dragon Tear Memory located South of Tabantha Tundra and Hebra Mountain.

Dragon Tear Memory #3 – Mineru’s Counsel

Mineru’s Counsel is the third Dragon Tear Memory located South of Elden Canyon and East of Lookout Landing.

Dragon Tear Memory #4 – The Gerudo Assualt

The Gerudo Assault is the fourth Dragon Tear Memory located Southeast of Hyrule Field and West of Kakariko Village.

Dragon Tear Memory #5 – A Show of Fealty

A Show of Fealty is the fifth Dragon Tear Memory located Southeast of Gerudo Highlands and North of Gerudo Town.

Dragon Tear Memory #6 – Zelda and Sonia

Zelda and Sonia is the sixth Dragon Tear Memory located Southwest of Hyrule Ridge and South of Tabantha Frontier.

Dragon Tear Memory #7 – Sonia Is Caught by Treachery

Sonia Is Caught By Treachery is the seventh Dragon Tear Memory located at the southernmost of the map, south of East Necluda.

Dragon Tear Memory #8 – Birth of the Dragon King

Birth of the Dragon King is the eighth Dragon Tear Memory located at the northernmost part of the map, north of Tabantha Tundra.

Dragon Tear Memory #9 – The Sages’ Vow

The Sages’ Vow is the ninth Dragon Tear Memory located in the easternmost part of the map, southeast of Zora’s Domain.

Dragon Tear Memory #10 – A King’s Duty

A King’s Duty is the tenth Dragon Tear Memory located South of Hyrule Field and on Lake Hylia.

Dragon Tear Memory #11 – A Master Sword in Time

A Master Sword in Time is the eleventh Dragon Tear Memory located northwest of Death Mountain and South of Eldin Mountains.

Dragon Tear Memory #12 – Tears of the Dragon

Tears of the Dragon is the twelfth and final Dragon Tear Memory located east of Akkala Highlands in the middle of the Spiral Islands. This memory only becomes available after the first eleven are completed.

- This article was updated on May 18th, 2023