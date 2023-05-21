How to Get Star Fragments in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (ToTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Star fragments are a very valuable item in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (ToTK). Players have some new features in ToTK that give them new abilities, among other uses for strengthening materials. Not only are there multiple new uses, but there are also new ways to get them. Here’s how to get star fragments in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Catch a Falling Star and Put it in Your Pocket

Stars in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be seen both during the night and daytime falling from the sky. This is a little different from BoTW as it was only a nighttime occurrence in that title. It doesn’t happen very often and when it does you only have a limited time to make it to the location it fell to in order to retrieve the star fragment. The falling star will look like a yellow, sparkling beam of light coming straight down from the sky. Once it lands, you’ll see a yellow light beam pinning the star’s location. When you reach it, there will be a star fragment there up for grabs.

Another even more rare possibility is that one begins falling to the surface while you’re gliding in the sky. While this isn’t super likely to happen, it can. If it does, simply dive to catch up to the star and press A to retrieve it midair.

How to Use Star Fragments

There are a few uses for these rare materials. You can choose how to prioritize the use of your star fragments bearing in mind how difficult it can be to obtain them. I’d personally recommend saving the star fragments for armor enhancements at the fairy fountains, but if you’re in a pinch for rupees or light these other options are available.

Sell for 200 rupees

Fuse to a shield for undying light

Fuse to a weapon to shoot light

Give to a fairy to enhance armor

