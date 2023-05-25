Complete List of Bubbul Gem Rewards in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Bubble Gems is a unique currency in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that players can trade for top-notch items and rare armor sets. The thing about Bubbul Gems is that you can’t pick what you want to buy with them — instead, you must trade with Kilton, and each time you trade, the reward will change. So how many rewards does Kilton offer? Here is the complete list of Bubbul Gem rewards in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Full List of Bubbul Gem Rewards in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Below you will find all the available Bubbul Gem rewards in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Note: You can’t skip any reward. For example, it will take 46 Bubbul Gems to claim the last reward.

Number of Bubbul Gems Reward 2 Bubbul Gems Moblin Mask 3 Bubbul Gems Hinox Toenail x3 3 Bubbul Gems Mystic Robe 3 Bubbul Gems Fire Keese Eyeball x8 3 Bubbul Gems Lizalfos Mask 3 Bubbul Gems Ice-Breath Lizalfos Tail x8 4 Bubbul Gems Mystic Trousers 4 Bubbul Gems White-Maned Lynel Mace Horn 4 Bubbul Gems Horroblin Mask 4 Bubbul Gems Gleeok Wing x2 4 Bubbul Gems Lynel Mask 4 Bubbul Gems Gleeok Thunder Horn x3 5 Bubbul Gems Mystic Headpiece

Where to Trade Bubbul Gems in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Now that you know all the rewards you can get from collecting Bubbul Gems in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom — it is time to learn where you can spend them. First, you need to find the merchant Kolton — a guy with a giant purple balloon that is difficult to miss. While he can hop around between various locations, the first location is always the same for all players. Players can find Koltin first at Woodland Stable next to Pico Pond shown in the image below.

Once at this location, speak to Koltin — who will tell you he wants Bubbul Gems, which you can trade with him. After trading, he will become a merchant available for the rest of the game!

How to Find Bubbul Gems in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding Bubbul Gems takes some time and exploration. Inside caves, sometimes you will encounter glowing white frogs called Bubbul Frogs. These Bubbul Frogs will drop Bubbul Gems, and players can kill them quickly with one arrow shot.

Each Bubbul Frog only drops one Bubbul Gem at a time, so it will take some dedication to get a lot of Gems — but keep your eyes peeled for these frogs and remember to always go inside caves when you come across them. Follow those two tips, and you’ll have good luck coming across many Bubbul Gems.

- This article was updated on May 25th, 2023