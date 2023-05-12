What to Do With Bubbul Gems in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The kingdom of Hyrule has a vast network of caves that can be explored in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and these subterranean labyrinths are home to Bubbulfrogs that drop shiny Bubbul Gems. According to the in-game description, “its eerie glow may entice you to collect even more,” but for what purpose? These are clearly important collectibles that no doubt play a role in some quest or can be exchanged at a special vendor for unique rewards, so what exactly are you supposed to do with your Bubbul Gems in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

What Are Bubbul Gems Used for in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Bubbul Gems are obtained by defeating Bubbulfrogs within caves throughout Hyrule. Most caves have a shiny Bubbul rabbit outside that will lead you to their entrance if you get close enough. Once you’re inside a cave, check the ceilings and walls for the resident Bubbulfrog and bring it down with a well-placed arrow to earn a Bubbul Gem.

Related: How to Get Clean Weapons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can exchange Bubbul Gems for various treasures and, more importantly, unique armor pieces like the Bokoblin Mask and Mystic set. To do this, you have to introduce yourself to an odd pair of brothers at the Woodland Stable in the Eldin region, which is north of Hyrule Castle and Central Hyrule. There, you’ll meet brothers Kilton and Koltin, who are searching Hyrule far and wide for Bubbul Gems.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This is part of a quest called “The Search for Bubbul Gems!” where you’ll have to give Koltin one of your Bubbul Gems to unlock his store. If you already have Bubbul Gems on you when you meet him, just hand one over to complete the quest. If not, then you can delve into the nearby cave to find one for him. After your initial meeting, Koltin will leave to travel across Hyrule once more.

Where to Find Koltin in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can find Koltin throughout Hyrule at nighttime. His bright colorful balloon stands out like a sore thumb against the dark night sky, so he’s easy to spot, especially if you’re gliding off of a sky island or flying through the skies. If you can’t find Koltin on your own, however, you can find him and his brother Kilton at Tarrey Town in Akkala.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This is the route most players will take, since you’ll receive the quest “The Search for Koltin” immediately after your first encounter with the gem-loving siblings. To complete this quest, just find Kilton in Tarrey Town and he’ll show you to Koltin’s nearby shop. Then, you’re free to spend your Bubbul Gems on rare items and resources!

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023