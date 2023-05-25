All Koltin Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Koltin is an interesting merchant in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom with a goblin-looking appearance and a giant purple balloon. While he isn’t the primary way to buy supplies, he is worth searching for as he will provide mystical armor pieces you can’t find anywhere else. The thing about Koltin, though, is that he likes to bounce around from one location to the next — so it is essential to know where goes so you can find him whenever you need him. Here are all the Koltin locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Every Koltin Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Koltin goes to three locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The first encounter with Koltin will occur at Woodland Stable near Pico Pond. After this first encounter, he will start bouncing between the following locations. Koltin is hard to miss considering players can spot his balloon from a considerable distance.

Koltin Location #1 – Woodland Stable

The first time you’ll meet Koltin — and essentially activate him as a merchant — will be east of Woodland Stable next to Pico Pond. The exact coordinates of Koltin at this location are 1222, 1206, and 0020.

Koltin Location #2 – North of Tarrey Town

After the first interaction with Koltin, he will move locations and head to the eastern side of the map. More specifically, you can find Koltin at his second location northwest of Tarrey Town — and can be easily spotted on the mountainside. The exact coordinates of this location are 3662, 2065, and 0168.

Koltin Location #3 – South of Lookout Landing

Koltin will move near the center of the world map. You can find Koltin and his purple balloon south of Lookout Landing in Passeri Greenbelt. The exact coordinates of this location are -0319, 0163, and 0022.

Koltin Location #4 – East of Lake Hylia

Lastly, Koltin will appear east of Lake Hylia in the Faron Woods region. The exact coordinates of his fourth position are 0586, -2681, and 0112.

How to Buy Products from Koltin

As you explore caves in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, there are rare occurrences where you will encounter glowing giant frogs — also known as Bubbul Frogs. These Frogs, when killed, will drop Bubbul Gems, which are the only form of currency that Koltin will accept. At first, Koltin will offer to trade you for a small amount of Bubbul Gems, but the more you trade with him, the higher the price will go.

The good news is that these Bubbul Frogs that drop the Gems are extremely easy to kill. One shot of an arrow to the face will knock them on their back and easily have them drop a Bubbul Gem. The frogs always only drop one gem at a time.

