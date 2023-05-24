All Cherry Blossom Tree Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A considerable part of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is exploring and finding necessary materials and items for combat and upgrading armor. While discovering hidden locations is a massive part of the game’s fun, there’s no denying that we could all use some help sometimes. That is where Cherry Blossom Trees come into play, where they will reveal all caves in the region — making your exploration and material farming much easier. Here are all the Cherry Blossom Trees locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Location of All Cherry Blossom Trees in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Below you will find all the Cherry Blossom Trees locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. To activate these trees, head to the statue next to the tree and drop any fruit into the bowl. This will cause Satori to spawn and highlight all caves in the region.

Cherry Blossom Tree Location #1 – Hyrule Field

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A Cherry Blossom Tree is northeast of Lookout Landing and south of Boneyard Bridge. The exact coordinates are 0316, 0538, and 0022.

Cherry Blossom Tree Location #2 – Hyrule Ridge

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This Cherry Blossom Tree is found on Satori Mountain, south of Hyrule Ridge and west of Hyrule Field. The exact coordinates are -2296, -0340, 0350.

Cherry Blossom Tree Location #3 – Tabantha Frontier

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A Cherry Blossom Tree is located near Passer Hill and southwest of Rito Village. The exact coordinates are -4049, 1693, and 0198.

Cherry Blossom Tree Location #4 – Lanayru Great Spring

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There is a Cherry Blossom Tree southwest of Zora’s Domain with 2529, -0009, and 0143 coordinates.

Related: All Forge Construct Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Cherry Blossom Tree Location #5 – Faron Grasslands

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A Cherry Blossom Tree is found east of Highland Stable and southwest of Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower. The exact coordinates are 0805, -3502, and 0057.

Cherry Blossom Tree Location #6 – Eldin Mountains

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This Cherry Blossom Tree is found northwest of Goron City and east of Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower. The exact coordinates are 1244, 2956, and 0418.

Cherry Blossom Tree Location #7 – Gerudo Canyon

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This Cherry Blossom Tree is found directly east of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and is at -2310, -2156, and 0250 coordinates.

Cherry Blossom Tree Location #8 – East Necluda

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Southwest of Hateno Village and North of Loshlo Harbor on Ebon Mountain, you will find the final Cherry Blossom Tree. The exact coordinates are 3356, -2483, and 0280.

- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023