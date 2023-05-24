Best Armor Set Bonuses in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has many armor sets to find throughout Hyrule and The Depths. Some Armor Sets focus on defense, while others will give you bonuses and perks if you equip the entire set. Each armor set bonus is worth it, but some stand out better than others due to their unmatched buffs. Here are the best armor set bonuses in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Top Armor Set Bonuses in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Below you will find the armor sets that offer the best bonuses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — in no particular order. Remember that just because you have the complete armor set doesn’t mean you will get the bonus immediately. Players must upgrade some of these armor sets at the Great Fairy before the bonus activates, so keep that in mind.

Best Armor Set Bonus #1 – Disquise, Bone Weap, Prof.

First, we have armor sets that offer the Disquise, Bone Weap, and Prof bonus perks. The disguise bonus will prevent attacks from Skeleton enemies — giving a massive advantage at night time — while Bone Weap will increase damage with all bone weapons in the game. I have found myself specifically going after bone weapons to increase my attack power, and the increase in damage is so noticeable that it makes this armor set bonus one of the best in the game.

Below are all the armor sets that offer this bonus in the game.

Evil Spirit Armor Set

Radiant Armor Set

Best Armor Set Bonus #2 – Elemental Resistance

There is no denying that the player can take a lot of elemental damage in Tears of the Kingdom. To have help against these elements is so important that having the opportunity to get armor sets that make you immune one way or another is amazing. There are a handful of armor sets that can make you completely resistant to fire, lightning, and freeze. I find myself rarely needing to cook elemental recipes because of these impressive bonuses.

Below is all the armor sets that offer elemental bonuses.

Flamebreaker Armor Set (Fireproof)

Rubber Armor Set (Lightning Proof)

Snowquill Armor Set (Freeze Proof)

Zant’s Helmet (Freeze Proof)

Best Armor Set Bonus #3 – Impact Proof

Stamina is challenging to come by as you’ll need four Light of blessings to increase it. This means you’ll likely run out of stamina throughout your adventure in Hyrule and take fall damage plenty of times. But there is an armor set that will completely take away fall damage — making it one of the best bonuses in the game. The Glide Armor Set will add the bonus of Impact Proof — negating all fall damage for Link.

Only one armor set offered the Impact Proof bonus.

Glide Armor Set

Best Armor Set Bonus #4 – Weather Charge

Armor sets that offer the weather charge bonus significantly increase Link’s overall damage output. Depending on the weather, attacking with this armor set will add lightning strikes, freezing, and fireballs. It is a great way to help with crowd control as these effects push enemies further from you and have them frozen, electrocuted, or burned. These effects will only work in the corresponding weather of the armor set — for example, the Charged armor set will work in stormy weather.

Below are all the armor sets that offer the Weather Charge bonus

Ember Armor Set (Hot Weather Charge)

Frostbite Armor Set (Cold Weather Charge)

Charged Set (Stormy Weather Charge)

- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023